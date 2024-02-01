For American Superconductor Corp. [AMSC], Analyst sees a drop to $10. What next?

American Superconductor Corp. [NASDAQ: AMSC] loss -18.15% on the last trading session, reaching $11.00 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 8:45 AM that AMSC Prices Upsized $60 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC and Roth Capital Partners, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

If compared to the average trading volume of 749.24K shares, AMSC reached a trading volume of 5882112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Superconductor Corp. [AMSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMSC shares is $15.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for American Superconductor Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Superconductor Corp. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for AMSC stock

American Superconductor Corp. [AMSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.82. With this latest performance, AMSC shares dropped by -1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.49 for American Superconductor Corp. [AMSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.50, while it was recorded at 13.02 for the last single week of trading, and 7.75 for the last 200 days.

American Superconductor Corp. [AMSC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

American Superconductor Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

American Superconductor Corp. [AMSC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Superconductor Corp. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Superconductor Corp. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American Superconductor Corp. [AMSC]

