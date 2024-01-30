Wall Street Analyst Initiated fuboTV Inc [FUBO]. What else is Wall St. saying

fuboTV Inc [NYSE: FUBO] gained 1.87% or 0.05 points to close at $2.72 with a heavy trading volume of 9082089 shares. The company report on January 26, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Fubo Makes Strategic Investment in BKFC, Will Stream BKFC 57 Live Event on February 2.

Fubo Co-Founder & CEO David Gandler Joins BKFC Board of Directors.

FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, has made a minority investment in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), the world’s fastest growing combat sports promotion, through an investment announced by the companies today. Fubo Co-founder and CEO David Gandler will also join BKFC’s board of directors.

The daily chart for FUBO points out that the company has recorded -3.20% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.79M shares, FUBO reached to a volume of 9082089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about fuboTV Inc [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for FUBO stock

fuboTV Inc [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -18.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.90 for fuboTV Inc [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.07, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 2.44 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc [FUBO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

fuboTV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

fuboTV Inc [FUBO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, fuboTV Inc posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUBO.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at fuboTV Inc [FUBO]

