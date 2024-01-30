For Salesforce Inc [CRM], Analyst sees a rise to $300. What next?

Salesforce Inc [NYSE: CRM] surged by $7.92 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $287.86. The company report on January 14, 2024 at 8:00 AM that New Salesforce Data and AI Innovations for Retail Help Businesses Drive Efficiency and Deliver Connected Shopping Experiences.

Powered by the Einstein 1 Platform, new commerce and marketing AI for retail tools help businesses enhance shopping experiences with shopper insights, digital storefronts, AI content creation, and more.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Today at NRF 2024, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, announced new data and AI-powered tools to transform every shopping experience. With generative AI built into Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud, retail merchandisers and marketers can tap into generative tools with a real-time understanding of customer behavior and preferences to optimize every customer interaction — increasing loyalty, driving revenue, and boosting employee productivity.

Salesforce Inc stock has also gained 2.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRM stock has inclined by 46.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.60% and gained 9.39% year-on date.

The market cap for CRM stock reached $278.65 billion, with 1.01 billion shares outstanding and 937.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, CRM reached a trading volume of 5759450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Salesforce Inc [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $287.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Salesforce Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salesforce Inc is set at 5.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 31.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

CRM stock trade performance evaluation

Salesforce Inc [CRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 7.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.98 for Salesforce Inc [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 255.74, while it was recorded at 280.10 for the last single week of trading, and 221.45 for the last 200 days.

Salesforce Inc [CRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Salesforce Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Salesforce Inc [CRM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Salesforce Inc posted 1.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salesforce Inc go to 26.77%.

Salesforce Inc [CRM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.