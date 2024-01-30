Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] gain 9.20% so far this year. What now?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: CNXA] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 43.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.22. The company report on December 26, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Connexa Reports Impressive Feedback for Slinger Artificial Intelligence App.

Darren Cahill, ATP Coach Of The Year, Reviews App‘Freemium’ Launch Planned for February 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 123031296 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc stands at 26.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.26%.

The market cap for CNXA stock reached $0.76 million, with 3.44 million shares outstanding and 3.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, CNXA reached a trading volume of 123031296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.81. With this latest performance, CNXA shares gained by 14.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.45 for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2611, while it was recorded at 0.1771 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8961 for the last 200 days.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.06 and a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

