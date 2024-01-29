Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] Revenue clocked in at $700.50 million, down -16.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Tilray Brands Inc [NASDAQ: TLRY] price plunged by -4.02 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Embrace the Taste of Paradise with Breckenridge Brewery’s Refreshing New ‘Juicy Oasis Fruited Hazy IPA’.

Into the Tropics: Introducing Breck Brew’s New Juicy Oasis Fruited Hazy IPA.

The one-year TLRY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.39. The average equity rating for TLRY stock is currently 2.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $2.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

TLRY Stock Performance Analysis:

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.50. With this latest performance, TLRY shares dropped by -16.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.57 for Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9882, while it was recorded at 1.9860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1247 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tilray Brands Inc Fundamentals:

Tilray Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

TLRY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tilray Brands Inc posted -1.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3,066.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilray Brands Inc go to 37.00%.

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] Institutonal Ownership Details

