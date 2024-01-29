Paramount Global [PARA] Stock trading around $13.80 per share: What’s Next?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.99%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 9:45 AM that Nickelodeon Animation Community Efforts (NiCE) Programming Highlights.

Nickelodeon Animation Community Efforts (NiCE) team engages in a wide variety of projects focused on promoting Arts Education Advocacy and civic engagement such as mentorship programs, classroom visits from artists and writers, equipment donation, and general volunteerism. NiCE strives to make meaningful contributions to our community while also providing our employees real opportunities to give back in ways that are impacting and transformative. Here are some NiCE programming highlights from November-December 2023!

Best Field Trip Ever! – The Best Field Trip Ever program is a half-day immersive program that is comprised of a VIP behind-the-scenes studio tour, a 2-hour creativity workshop, and lunch in the courtyard. Recent participants include Compton High School’s Audio Production Program, School of Santa Isabel, California School of Arts, and Cleveland High School’s Animation Program.

Over the last 12 months, PARA stock dropped by -37.07%. The one-year Paramount Global stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.56. The average equity rating for PARA stock is currently 3.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.99 billion, with 609.00 million shares outstanding and 576.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.47M shares, PARA stock reached a trading volume of 8907031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $14.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

PARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.99. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -8.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.70 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.50, while it was recorded at 13.71 for the last single week of trading, and 15.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paramount Global Fundamentals:

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

PARA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paramount Global posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -65.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -8.10%.

Paramount Global [PARA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PARA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.