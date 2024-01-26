WestRock Co [WRK] is 2.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

WestRock Co [NYSE: WRK] price surged by 4.00 percent to reach at $1.63. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 6:50 AM that WestRock to Build New Corrugated Box Plant in Wisconsin.

New state-of-the-art facility will enhance ability to meet growing demand and better serve customers in Great Lakes region.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) today announced plans to build a new corrugated box plant in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, to meet growing demand from customers in the Great Lakes region. The Company intends to close its existing plant in North Chicago when construction of the new facility is completed.

The one-year WRK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.34. The average equity rating for WRK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on WestRock Co [WRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $45.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for WestRock Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Co is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 15.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

WRK Stock Performance Analysis:

WestRock Co [WRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.79. With this latest performance, WRK shares gained by 1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.29 for WestRock Co [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.72, while it was recorded at 40.72 for the last single week of trading, and 34.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WestRock Co Fundamentals:

WestRock Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

WRK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WestRock Co posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRK.

WestRock Co [WRK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WRK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WRK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.