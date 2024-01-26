Market cap of Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] reaches 536.26M – now what?

Community Health Systems, Inc. [NYSE: CYH] price surged by 6.81 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on December 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results for Its 8.000% Senior Secured Notes Due 2026.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) announced today the early tender results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by its wholly owned subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Issuer”), to purchase up to $985 million aggregate principal amount (the “Tender Cap”) of the Issuer’s outstanding 8.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase Statement, dated December 11, 2023, as amended (the “Offer to Purchase”).

According to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the depositary and information agent for the Tender Offer, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 22, 2023 (the “Early Tender Deadline”), $1,946,236,000 aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 2026 Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. As the aggregate principal amount of the 2026 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline exceeded the Tender Cap, the Company will accept such 2026 Notes for purchase on a prorated basis.

The one-year CYH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.34. The average equity rating for CYH stock is currently 2.11, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $4.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Community Health Systems, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems, Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

CYH Stock Performance Analysis:

Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.32. With this latest performance, CYH shares gained by 19.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.24 for Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.07, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 3.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Community Health Systems, Inc. Fundamentals:

Community Health Systems, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

CYH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Community Health Systems, Inc. posted 1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 305.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems, Inc. go to -7.95%.

Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] Institutonal Ownership Details

