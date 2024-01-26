Citigroup slashes price target on YPF ADR [YPF] – find out why.

YPF ADR [NYSE: YPF] closed the trading session at $17.37. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 9:47 AM that YPF SA reports.

The document is available on the YPF website at http://www.ypf.com in the Investor Relations section and can also be downloaded from the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.05 percent and weekly performance of 14.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 54.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, YPF reached to a volume of 3240379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YPF shares is $16.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YPF stock is a recommendation set at 2.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for YPF ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-26-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YPF ADR is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for YPF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75.

YPF stock trade performance evaluation

YPF ADR [YPF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.28. With this latest performance, YPF shares dropped by -0.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YPF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.59 for YPF ADR [YPF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.92, while it was recorded at 16.17 for the last single week of trading, and 13.62 for the last 200 days.

YPF ADR [YPF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

YPF ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for YPF ADR [YPF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, YPF ADR posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YPF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for YPF ADR go to -11.10%.

YPF ADR [YPF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of YPF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in YPF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in YPF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.