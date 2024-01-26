Albemarle Corp. [ALB] moved down -2.66: Why It’s Important

Albemarle Corp. [NYSE: ALB] loss -2.66% or -3.24 points to close at $118.45 with a heavy trading volume of 2806378 shares. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 6:45 AM that Albemarle Outlines Actions to Preserve Growth, Reduce Costs and Optimize Cash Flow.

Proactive measures to re-phase growth investments and optimize cost structure to generate long-term financial flexibility and unlock >$750 million of cash flow over the near term.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, today outlined a series of proactive measures underway to re-phase its organic growth investments and optimize its cost structure in response to changing end-market conditions, particularly in the lithium value chain. These actions are designed to unlock cash flow over the near term and generate long-term financial flexibility.

The daily chart for ALB points out that the company has recorded -43.60% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, ALB reached to a volume of 2806378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Albemarle Corp. [ALB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $164.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Albemarle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corp. is set at 6.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALB in the course of the last twelve months was 29.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for ALB stock

Albemarle Corp. [ALB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, ALB shares dropped by -21.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.33 for Albemarle Corp. [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.91, while it was recorded at 119.72 for the last single week of trading, and 175.21 for the last 200 days.

Albemarle Corp. [ALB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Albemarle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

Albemarle Corp. [ALB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Albemarle Corp. posted 8.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 8.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albemarle Corp. go to -8.76%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Albemarle Corp. [ALB]

The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.