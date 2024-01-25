Wells Fargo lifts Clear Secure Inc [YOU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Clear Secure Inc [NYSE: YOU] gained 2.51% on the last trading session, reaching $19.63 price per share at the time. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 6:30 AM that CLEAR Launches New Lanes at Pittsburgh International Airport.

CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced it is launching its identity verification technology at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), bringing frictionless and predictable travel experiences to Pennsylvania. CLEAR’s launch at PIT is expected to create 28 jobs and generate approximately $1.8 million annually in local economic impact.

“We are thrilled PIT will now offer CLEAR’s high-tech, high-touch experience, something our market has requested for a long time,” said Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis. “At PIT, we are focused on providing the best possible passenger experience; CLEAR’s streamlined security screening process supports that mission. We look forward to seeing our passengers take advantage of this increasingly popular service.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, YOU reached a trading volume of 3070905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clear Secure Inc [YOU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YOU shares is $26.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YOU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clear Secure Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Secure Inc is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for YOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for YOU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.63.

Trading performance analysis for YOU stock

Clear Secure Inc [YOU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.73. With this latest performance, YOU shares dropped by -9.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.92 for Clear Secure Inc [YOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.06, while it was recorded at 19.74 for the last single week of trading, and 21.94 for the last 200 days.

Clear Secure Inc [YOU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Clear Secure Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Clear Secure Inc [YOU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clear Secure Inc posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YOU.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Clear Secure Inc [YOU]

The top three institutional holders of YOU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in YOU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in YOU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.