Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $115

Kimberly-Clark Corp. [NYSE: KMB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.53% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.28%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Kimberly-Clark Declares Dividend Increase.

The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has declared an increased quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share, a level 3.4 percent higher than its previous regular quarterly payout. The dividend is payable on April 2, 2024, to stockholders of record as of March 8, 2024.

This represents the 52nd consecutive year that the company has increased its dividend to shareholders.

Over the last 12 months, KMB stock dropped by -12.06%. The one-year Kimberly-Clark Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.26. The average equity rating for KMB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.89 billion, with 337.94 million shares outstanding and 337.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, KMB stock reached a trading volume of 6018711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMB shares is $130.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimberly-Clark Corp. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMB in the course of the last twelve months was 14.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.54.

KMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.28. With this latest performance, KMB shares dropped by -1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.40 for Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.83, while it was recorded at 122.23 for the last single week of trading, and 129.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kimberly-Clark Corp. Fundamentals:

Kimberly-Clark Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

KMB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimberly-Clark Corp. posted 1.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimberly-Clark Corp. go to 9.30%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KMB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KMB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.