Market cap of Dominion Energy Inc [D] reaches 37.49B – now what?

Dominion Energy Inc [NYSE: D] slipped around -0.27 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $44.80 at the close of the session, down -0.60%. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Dominion Energy Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) will host its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. Management will discuss matters of interest to financial and other stakeholders including recent financial results.

A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at investors.dominionenergy.com.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, D reached a trading volume of 5494764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dominion Energy Inc [D]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $48.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

How has D stock performed recently?

Dominion Energy Inc [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.19. With this latest performance, D shares dropped by -5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.41 for Dominion Energy Inc [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.99, while it was recorded at 45.37 for the last single week of trading, and 49.24 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc [D]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dominion Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Earnings analysis for Dominion Energy Inc [D]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dominion Energy Inc posted 1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc go to -5.12%.

Insider trade positions for Dominion Energy Inc [D]

The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in D stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in D stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.