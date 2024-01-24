Lantheus Holdings Inc [LNTH] is -15.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lantheus Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: LNTH] price plunged by -4.36 percent to reach at -$2.39.

The one-year LNTH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.35. The average equity rating for LNTH stock is currently 1.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lantheus Holdings Inc [LNTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNTH shares is $94.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Lantheus Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lantheus Holdings Inc is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNTH in the course of the last twelve months was 13.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.05.

LNTH Stock Performance Analysis:

Lantheus Holdings Inc [LNTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.10. With this latest performance, LNTH shares dropped by -9.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.13 for Lantheus Holdings Inc [LNTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.11, while it was recorded at 54.15 for the last single week of trading, and 75.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lantheus Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Lantheus Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.05 and a Current Ratio set at 5.37.

LNTH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lantheus Holdings Inc go to 37.73%.

Lantheus Holdings Inc [LNTH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LNTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LNTH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LNTH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.