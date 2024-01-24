Barclays slashes price target on NiSource Inc [NI] – find out why.

NiSource Inc [NYSE: NI] closed the trading session at $25.68. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 6:30 AM that NiSource Inc. Completes NIPSCO Minority Equity Interest Transaction.

Investment by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners affiliate (“Blackstone”) to acquire a 19.9% indirect non-controlling equity interest in NIPSCO for $2.16 billion, with an additional equity commitment of $250 million to fund ongoing capital requirements, strengthens NIPSCO’s financial foundation and supports sustainable long-term growth.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Blackstone invests alongside NiSource in NIPSCO to fund the energy transition and to accelerate the reindustrialization of the Midwest.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.28 percent and weekly performance of -2.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, NI reached to a volume of 3700874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NiSource Inc [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $29.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for NiSource Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

NI stock trade performance evaluation

NiSource Inc [NI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, NI shares dropped by -1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.36 for NiSource Inc [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.23, while it was recorded at 25.69 for the last single week of trading, and 26.78 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc [NI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NiSource Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 0.41.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NiSource Inc [NI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NiSource Inc posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc go to 8.30%.

NiSource Inc [NI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.