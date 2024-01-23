why Blink Charging Co [BLNK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.70

Blink Charging Co [NASDAQ: BLNK] gained 3.20% on the last trading session, reaching $2.58 price per share at the time. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 8:28 AM that Blink and McArthurGlen Team Up to Provide EV Chargers at Famous Dutch Designer Outlets.

In first step, 33 Blink EV Chargers are installed at McArthurGlen’s designer outlet centers in Roermond and Roosendaal.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.35M shares, BLNK reached a trading volume of 7280871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blink Charging Co [BLNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $8.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

Trading performance analysis for BLNK stock

Blink Charging Co [BLNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, BLNK shares dropped by -22.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.71 for Blink Charging Co [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.17, while it was recorded at 2.39 for the last single week of trading, and 4.82 for the last 200 days.

Blink Charging Co [BLNK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Blink Charging Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.42.

Blink Charging Co [BLNK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blink Charging Co posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLNK.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Blink Charging Co [BLNK]

The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BLNK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BLNK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.