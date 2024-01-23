Altria Group Inc. [MO] stock Resumed by Stifel analyst, price target now $52

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] price surged by 0.37 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Altria to Host Webcast of 2023 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com.

During the webcast, Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, and Sal Mancuso, Altria’s Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year business results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The one-year MO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.96. The average equity rating for MO stock is currently 2.59, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $47.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.21.

MO Stock Performance Analysis:

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.16, while it was recorded at 40.59 for the last single week of trading, and 43.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altria Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

MO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altria Group Inc. posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 2.44%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.