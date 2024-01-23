Alight Inc. [ALIT] moved up 1.76: Why It’s Important

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] gained 1.76% or 0.15 points to close at $8.66 with a heavy trading volume of 9675442 shares. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Alight named a Leader in Everest Group’s Global Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® 2023.

Alight’s commitment to delivering transformational outcomes through end-to-end capabilities, coupled with its global perspective and local expertise, positions the company as a leading provider for enterprises seeking innovative and efficient multi-country payroll solutions.

Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology services provider has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s Global Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® 2023. Alight Global Payroll, which provides an in-country payroll platform that spans over 180+ countries and 25 languages on Alight Worklife® to help transform operations, was highlighted as a key leading differentiator. The platform harmonizes payroll into a single, automated solution, offering clients a streamlined experience for processing, reviewing, reporting and analyzing payroll globally, empowering decision-makers to optimize costs, uncover trends and make informed decisions.

The daily chart for ALIT points out that the company has recorded -11.45% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, ALIT reached to a volume of 9675442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alight Inc. [ALIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $12.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALIT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for ALIT stock

Alight Inc. [ALIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, ALIT shares gained by 5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.77 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.99, while it was recorded at 8.38 for the last single week of trading, and 8.23 for the last 200 days.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alight Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to 10.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alight Inc. [ALIT]

