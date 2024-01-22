Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] Stock trading around $13.80 per share: What’s Next?

Vale S.A. ADR [NYSE: VALE] price plunged by -1.71 percent to reach at -$0.24.

The one-year VALE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.03. The average equity rating for VALE stock is currently 1.78, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VALE shares is $17.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VALE stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Vale S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vale S.A. ADR is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for VALE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for VALE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

VALE Stock Performance Analysis:

Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.26. With this latest performance, VALE shares dropped by -9.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VALE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.89 for Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.03, while it was recorded at 14.20 for the last single week of trading, and 14.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vale S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

Vale S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

VALE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vale S.A. ADR posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VALE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vale S.A. ADR go to -11.35%.

Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VALE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VALE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VALE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.