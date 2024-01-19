NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] Stock trading around $50.96 per share: What’s Next?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] closed the trading session at $50.96. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 8:00 AM that NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on February 28, 2024.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) plans to report its full year and fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. EST (8:00 a.m. CST).

The company will issue a press release regarding the full year and fourth quarter 2023 financial results prior to the conference call, and it will be available on the NRG website at www.nrg.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.43 percent and weekly performance of 0.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, NRG reached to a volume of 2908508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $50.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

NRG stock trade performance evaluation

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.64 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.71, while it was recorded at 50.87 for the last single week of trading, and 39.79 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 4.00%.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.