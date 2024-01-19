Dexcom Inc [DXCM] stock Resumed by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $131

Dexcom Inc [NASDAQ: DXCM] surged by $2.0 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $127.45. The company report on January 15, 2024 at 3:30 AM that A Powerful Alliance: Dexcom G7 Now Connects to Tandem t:slim X2.

With more than 10 years of pioneering CGM market leadership in AID integration, Dexcom is the most clinically studied‡‡ CGM brand with AID capabilities and the clear choice for powering AID systems1,2.

The clinically meaningful health outcomes that result from using the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology are only proven when the system is connected to Dexcom CGM technology3.

Dexcom Inc stock has also loss -0.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DXCM stock has inclined by 58.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.62% and gained 2.71% year-on date.

The market cap for DXCM stock reached $49.24 billion, with 386.30 million shares outstanding and 380.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, DXCM reached a trading volume of 3594697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dexcom Inc [DXCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $142.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Dexcom Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dexcom Inc is set at 3.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 98.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

DXCM stock trade performance evaluation

Dexcom Inc [DXCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, DXCM shares gained by 3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.63 for Dexcom Inc [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.06, while it was recorded at 126.26 for the last single week of trading, and 112.72 for the last 200 days.

Dexcom Inc [DXCM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dexcom Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dexcom Inc [DXCM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dexcom Inc go to 33.95%.

Dexcom Inc [DXCM]: Institutional Ownership

