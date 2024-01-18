Realty Income Corp. [O] fell -0.37% so far this year. What now?

Realty Income Corp. [NYSE: O] loss -1.94% or -1.13 points to close at $57.21 with a heavy trading volume of 6621679 shares. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 5:54 PM that e.l.f. Beauty Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Peabody Energy to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) will replace Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU) will replace e.l.f. Beauty in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, January 23. S&P 500 constituent Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) is acquiring Spirit Realty Capital in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

The daily chart for O points out that the company has recorded -6.20% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.08M shares, O reached to a volume of 6621679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Realty Income Corp. [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $61.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Realty Income Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corp. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 15.05.

Trading performance analysis for O stock

Realty Income Corp. [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, O shares dropped by -1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.28 for Realty Income Corp. [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.24, while it was recorded at 58.57 for the last single week of trading, and 57.10 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corp. [O]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corp. go to 22.62%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Realty Income Corp. [O]

The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in O stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in O stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.