Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] Revenue clocked in at $2.13 billion, down -2.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc [NYSE: PLTR] price surged by 0.48 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 6:59 AM that Palantir Partners with University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus to Establish the All of Us Research Program’s Center for Linkage and Acquisition of Data (CLAD).

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced its partnership with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus to establish the Center for Linkage and Acquisition of Data (CLAD) as part of the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) All of Us Research Program. All of Us is a historic research effort to drive new scientific discoveries and advance precision medicine and research. The center will connect new types of information to All of Us participant data to help researchers better understand the drivers of health and disease.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Unlike research studies that focus on a singular disease or group of people, the All of Us program is informing thousands of studies on a variety of health conditions. The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Palantir and other partners will work with All of Us to configure a secure platform for processing new data streams.

A sum of 33782457 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 58.67M shares. Palantir Technologies Inc shares reached a high of $17.06 and dropped to a low of $16.62 until finishing in the latest session at $16.76.

The one-year PLTR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.11. The average equity rating for PLTR stock is currently 3.32, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $15.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 76.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.53.

PLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.88. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.47 for Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.18, while it was recorded at 16.66 for the last single week of trading, and 15.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palantir Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.46 and a Gross Margin at +78.56. Palantir Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.61.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -5.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.72. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$97,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Palantir Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.53 and a Current Ratio set at 5.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PLTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PLTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.