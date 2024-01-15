Stifel slashes price target on Repare Therapeutics Inc [RPTX] – find out why.

Repare Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: RPTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.82%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Repare Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Highlights Anticipated Key 2024 Milestones.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today provided a corporate update and highlighted key milestones anticipated in 2024.

“We significantly advanced our pipeline in 2023 and presented strong data from key programs, notably for lunresertib in combination with camonsertib, and for camonsertib in combination with PARP inhibitors. In addition, we presented compelling preclinical data sets for RP-3467, which we’re developing as a potential best-in-class Polθ inhibitor, and for RP-1664, a potential first- and best-in-class PLK4 inhibitor,” said Lloyd M. Segal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Repare. “2024 will be a substantial year for Repare as we aim to expand our pipeline to four clinical-stage programs by the second half of 2024, and we expect to share data readouts from ongoing studies of lunresertib combinations.”.

Over the last 12 months, RPTX stock dropped by -46.74%. The one-year Repare Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.11. The average equity rating for RPTX stock is currently 1.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $275.53 million, with 42.04 million shares outstanding and 31.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 387.45K shares, RPTX stock reached a trading volume of 170658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Repare Therapeutics Inc [RPTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPTX shares is $21.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Repare Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Repare Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.94.

RPTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Repare Therapeutics Inc [RPTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, RPTX shares gained by 4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.21 for Repare Therapeutics Inc [RPTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.74, while it was recorded at 7.11 for the last single week of trading, and 8.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Repare Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Repare Therapeutics Inc [RPTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.93 and a Gross Margin at +96.83. Repare Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.03.

Return on Total Capital for RPTX is now -6.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Repare Therapeutics Inc [RPTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.94. Additionally, RPTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Repare Therapeutics Inc [RPTX] managed to generate an average of -$161,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Repare Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.62 and a Current Ratio set at 5.62.

Repare Therapeutics Inc [RPTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

