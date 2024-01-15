Luokung Technology Corp [LKCO] Stock trading around $0.47 per share: What’s Next?

Luokung Technology Corp [NASDAQ: LKCO] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.47 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Luokung Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency.

The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq.

Luokung Technology Corp stock is now -5.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LKCO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.501 and lowest of $0.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.64, which means current price is +10.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 102.96K shares, LKCO reached a trading volume of 81411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Luokung Technology Corp [LKCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LKCO shares is $54.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LKCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has LKCO stock performed recently?

Luokung Technology Corp [LKCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, LKCO shares dropped by -23.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.29 for Luokung Technology Corp [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6291, while it was recorded at 0.4799 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0631 for the last 200 days.

Luokung Technology Corp [LKCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.53 and a Gross Margin at -0.53. Luokung Technology Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.14.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -28.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.32. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$72,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Luokung Technology Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 0.14.

Insider trade positions for Luokung Technology Corp [LKCO]

The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LKCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LKCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.