Golden Minerals Co [AUMN] Is Currently -4.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Golden Minerals Co [AMEX: AUMN] loss -4.68% or -0.03 points to close at $0.46 with a heavy trading volume of 112713 shares. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Golden Minerals Completes Sale of Santa Maria Gold-Silver Property.

Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals,” “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE-A: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) is pleased to announce that on December 1, 2023, it completed the previously-announced sale of its interests in the Santa Maria gold-silver property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico to Transformaciones y Servicios Metalurgicos S.A. DE C.V. (“TSM”).

Upon closing, the Company has received (all figures in USD) $1.50 million plus $0.24 million in Value Added Tax (“VAT”). The Company is permitted to keep the VAT and use it to offset its current VAT receivable.

It opened the trading session at $0.49, the shares rose to $0.50 and dropped to $0.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AUMN points out that the company has recorded -69.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 698.11K shares, AUMN reached to a volume of 112713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Golden Minerals Co [AUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUMN shares is $5.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUMN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Golden Minerals Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Minerals Co is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for AUMN stock

Golden Minerals Co [AUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.32. With this latest performance, AUMN shares dropped by -4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.60 for Golden Minerals Co [AUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5299, while it was recorded at 0.4873 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9693 for the last 200 days.

Golden Minerals Co [AUMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Minerals Co [AUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.54 and a Gross Margin at -19.42. Golden Minerals Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.54.

Return on Total Capital for AUMN is now -110.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golden Minerals Co [AUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.53. Additionally, AUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Golden Minerals Co [AUMN] managed to generate an average of -$41,622 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Golden Minerals Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.01 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Golden Minerals Co [AUMN]

The top three institutional holders of AUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AUMN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AUMN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.