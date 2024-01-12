Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Alliant Energy Corp. [LNT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Alliant Energy Corp. [NASDAQ: LNT] slipped around -1.82 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $50.09 at the close of the session, down -3.51%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 6:52 PM that Alliant Energy Finance, LLC Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering.

Alliant Energy Finance, LLC (“AEF”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Alliant Energy Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNT), announced the pricing of a private offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.950% senior unsecured notes. The senior notes will be due on March 30, 2029. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on November 10, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company will fully and unconditionally guarantee the notes on a senior unsecured basis.

The net proceeds from the offering are intended to be used to reduce the Company’s outstanding commercial paper and for general corporate purposes.

Alliant Energy Corp. stock is now -2.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LNT Stock saw the intraday high of $51.60 and lowest of $49.955 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.26, which means current price is +0.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, LNT reached a trading volume of 2504346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alliant Energy Corp. [LNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNT shares is $52.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Alliant Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alliant Energy Corp. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has LNT stock performed recently?

Alliant Energy Corp. [LNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56. With this latest performance, LNT shares dropped by -2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.83 for Alliant Energy Corp. [LNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.61, while it was recorded at 51.72 for the last single week of trading, and 51.78 for the last 200 days.

Alliant Energy Corp. [LNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alliant Energy Corp. [LNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.07 and a Gross Margin at +24.68. Alliant Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Total Capital for LNT is now 6.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alliant Energy Corp. [LNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.33. Additionally, LNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alliant Energy Corp. [LNT] managed to generate an average of $219,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Alliant Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Earnings analysis for Alliant Energy Corp. [LNT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alliant Energy Corp. go to 6.65%.

Insider trade positions for Alliant Energy Corp. [LNT]

