Unilever plc ADR [UL] Revenue clocked in at $63.73 billion, up 0.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Unilever plc ADR [NYSE: UL] traded at a low on 01/11/24, posting a -0.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $48.79. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Yellow Wood Partners Announces Acquisition of Elida Beauty from Unilever.

Fourth brand carve-out over four years adds Q-tips®, Impulse, Caress, Tigi, Timotei, Monsavon, Brut, and Alberto Balsam to Yellow Wood Portfolio.

Yellow Wood Partners LLC (“Yellow Wood”), a Boston-based private equity firm focused on investing in consumer brands and companies, today announced a binding offer to acquire Elida Beauty, a portfolio of brands from Unilever (NYSE: UL). The Elida Beauty portfolio includes Unilever brands Q-tips®, Impulse, Caress, Tigi, Timotei, Monsavon, Brut, Moussel, Alberto Balsam, and VO5.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2451659 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Unilever plc ADR stands at 0.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.81%.

The market cap for UL stock reached $121.93 billion, with 2.59 billion shares outstanding and 2.50 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, UL reached a trading volume of 2451659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unilever plc ADR [UL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UL shares is $53.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UL stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Unilever plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unilever plc ADR is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for UL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for UL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.57.

How has UL stock performed recently?

Unilever plc ADR [UL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, UL shares gained by 3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.49 for Unilever plc ADR [UL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.01, while it was recorded at 48.97 for the last single week of trading, and 50.64 for the last 200 days.

Unilever plc ADR [UL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unilever plc ADR [UL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.12 and a Gross Margin at +40.23. Unilever plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.72.

Return on Total Capital for UL is now 19.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unilever plc ADR [UL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.51. Additionally, UL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unilever plc ADR [UL] managed to generate an average of $51,341 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Unilever plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Earnings analysis for Unilever plc ADR [UL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unilever plc ADR go to 5.20%.

Insider trade positions for Unilever plc ADR [UL]

The top three institutional holders of UL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.