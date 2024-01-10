Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] Revenue clocked in at $37.22 billion, up 2.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Suncor Energy, Inc. [NYSE: SU] closed the trading session at $32.70 on 01/09/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.58, while the highest price level was $33.15. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 6:45 AM that Suncor Energy Achieves 2023 Upstream Production Corporate Guidance.

(All figures are approximate).

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – January 3, 2024) – Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today provided an operational update for the fourth quarter of 2023, highlighting upstream production of 808,000 barrels per day (bbls/d), the second highest quarter in the Company’s history. The strong fourth quarter performance results in an annual average upstream production of 746,000 bbls/d, in line with Suncor’s corporate guidance provided in November 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.06 percent and weekly performance of 1.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, SU reached to a volume of 4119184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $39.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Suncor Energy, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy, Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

SU stock trade performance evaluation

Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.50 for Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.40, while it was recorded at 33.44 for the last single week of trading, and 31.56 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.87 and a Gross Margin at +42.57. Suncor Energy, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.72. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of $548,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Suncor Energy, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy, Inc. go to -8.04%.

Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.