why Ondas Holdings Inc [ONDS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.50

Ondas Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ONDS] jumped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.97 at the close of the session, up 0.01%. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Ondas Holdings’ American Robotics Enters Strategic Partnership with ResilienX.

Further establishing the Optimus System as the benchmark for reliability in BVLOS operations.

Ensuring the immediate detection and mitigation of adverse or off-nominal conditions for autonomous systems in the most intricate operations environments’.

Compared to the average trading volume of 303.43K shares, ONDS reached a trading volume of 115372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ondas Holdings Inc [ONDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONDS shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Ondas Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Ondas Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on ONDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ondas Holdings Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has ONDS stock performed recently?

Ondas Holdings Inc [ONDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, ONDS shares dropped by -21.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.08 for Ondas Holdings Inc [ONDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2368, while it was recorded at 0.9683 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0817 for the last 200 days.

Ondas Holdings Inc [ONDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ondas Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings analysis for Ondas Holdings Inc [ONDS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ondas Holdings Inc posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONDS.

Insider trade positions for Ondas Holdings Inc [ONDS]

