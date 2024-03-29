why Cardiol Therapeutics Inc [CRDL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.31

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CRDL] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.81 at the close of the session, up 0.56%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 7:27 AM that Cardiol Therapeutics Completes Patient Enrollment in its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study Investigating CardiolRx(TM) for Recurrent Pericarditis.

Topline Results Expected in Q2 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 380.74K shares, CRDL reached a trading volume of 226292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cardiol Therapeutics Inc [CRDL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDL shares is $4.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

How has CRDL stock performed recently?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc [CRDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.30. With this latest performance, CRDL shares dropped by -2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 279.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.23 for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc [CRDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4293, while it was recorded at 1.6740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0340 for the last 200 days.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc [CRDL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.29 and a Current Ratio set at 5.29.

Earnings analysis for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc [CRDL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRDL.

Insider trade positions for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc [CRDL]

