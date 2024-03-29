Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR [SLN] Stock trading around $21.60 per share: What’s Next?

Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR [NASDAQ: SLN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.01% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.80%. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 7:05 AM that Silence Therapeutics Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights.

Silence also announced positive topline 36-week data from ongoing phase 2 study of zerlasiran in patients with high lipoprotein(a).

Company to host conference call and webcast today at 8 a.m. EDT / 12 p.m. GMT.

Over the last 12 months, SLN stock rose by 160.08%. The one-year Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.28. The average equity rating for SLN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $855.79 million, with 39.62 million shares outstanding and 35.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 254.86K shares, SLN stock reached a trading volume of 116304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR [SLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLN shares is $57.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

SLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR [SLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.80. With this latest performance, SLN shares dropped by -15.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 122.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.62 for Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR [SLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.57, while it was recorded at 21.76 for the last single week of trading, and 12.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR Fundamentals:

Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.56 and a Current Ratio set at 4.56.

Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR [SLN] Institutonal Ownership Details

