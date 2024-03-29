Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR [RTO] Revenue clocked in at $6.68 billion, up 5.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR [NYSE: RTO] loss -0.59% or -0.18 points to close at $30.15 with a heavy trading volume of 207401 shares. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 8:45 AM that Rentokil Initial PLC Announces Annual Financial Report.

Annual Report and Annual General Meeting.

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the Company announces that the following documents, in unedited full text, have today been filed with the Financial Conduct Authority and are available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism.

The daily chart for RTO points out that the company has recorded -15.40% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 752.43K shares, RTO reached to a volume of 207401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTO shares is $35.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTO in the course of the last twelve months was 21.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for RTO stock

Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR [RTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, RTO shares gained by 8.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR [RTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.00, while it was recorded at 30.06 for the last single week of trading, and 32.33 for the last 200 days.

Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR [RTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR [RTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR go to 0.13%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR [RTO]

The top three institutional holders of RTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RTO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RTO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.