Primis Financial Corp [FRST] fell -3.87% so far this year. What now?

Primis Financial Corp [NASDAQ: FRST] jumped around 0.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.17 at the close of the session, up 2.10%. The company report on January 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Panacea Financial Named Exclusive Practice Finance Provider for American Dental Association Members across the United States.

Panacea Financial to provide ADA members with financial products and services to help dental practices thrive.

Panacea Financial and ADA Member Advantage, a wholly owned subsidiary of the American Dental Association, announced today that Panacea has been selected as the newly endorsed and exclusively recommended practice finance provider for the association’s over 159,000 members across the United States.

Compared to the average trading volume of 84.08K shares, FRST reached a trading volume of 118807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Primis Financial Corp [FRST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRST shares is $14.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Primis Financial Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $13 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Primis Financial Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on FRST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Primis Financial Corp is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76.

How has FRST stock performed recently?

Primis Financial Corp [FRST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, FRST shares dropped by -0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.60 for Primis Financial Corp [FRST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.39, while it was recorded at 11.95 for the last single week of trading, and 10.19 for the last 200 days.

Primis Financial Corp [FRST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Primis Financial Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.04.

Earnings analysis for Primis Financial Corp [FRST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Primis Financial Corp posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRST.

Insider trade positions for Primis Financial Corp [FRST]

The top three institutional holders of FRST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FRST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FRST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.