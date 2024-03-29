Market Analysts see Thryv Holdings Inc [THRY] gaining to $43. Time to buy?

Thryv Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: THRY] price surged by 1.37 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 7:35 AM that Thryv Sees Acceleration in Marketing Services Upgrades to SaaS Platform.

– SaaS Subscriber Base Poised for Significant Expansion in Full Year 2024- Upgrades from Marketing Services to account for 50% of new SaaS customers- SaaS Revenues to Account for Nearly 40% of Revenue by Year-End 2024.

Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ: THRY), (“Thryv” or the “Company”), the provider of the leading small business SaaS platform, today announced accelerated adoption of its SaaS platform by customers from its legacy Marketing Services business.

The one-year THRY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.24. The average equity rating for THRY stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Thryv Holdings Inc [THRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THRY shares is $44.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THRY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Thryv Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Thryv Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on THRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thryv Holdings Inc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for THRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for THRY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

THRY Stock Performance Analysis:

Thryv Holdings Inc [THRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.23. With this latest performance, THRY shares gained by 8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.13 for Thryv Holdings Inc [THRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.12, while it was recorded at 21.89 for the last single week of trading, and 20.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Thryv Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Thryv Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

THRY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Thryv Holdings Inc posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -32.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for THRY.

Thryv Holdings Inc [THRY] Institutonal Ownership Details

