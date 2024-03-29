Market Analysts see Strategic Education Inc [STRA] falling to $90. Time to buy?

Strategic Education Inc [NASDAQ: STRA] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $104.12. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 1:31 PM that Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Survey Highlights Missed Opportunities for Those Without Tuition Assistance Benefits.

The Harvard Business Review Analytic Services (HBR-AS) released findings from a survey, sponsored by Strategic Education, Inc., of business leadership* that show organizations may be missing out on a key upskilling and retention tool. Ninety-one percent agree that tuition assistance (TA) benefits programs can give organizations a competitive advantage by upskilling the workforce. The survey also revealed that nearly 90% of business leadership agree that, for organizations in their industry, there is strategic value in offering tuition assistance benefits to employees.

Yet, despite this agreement, the survey highlights an inherent paradox and an opportunity for employers to gain a competitive advantage. Eighty-five percent of the business leadership surveyed agree that the positive outcomes from offering tuition assistance benefits outweigh the costs of paying for employees’ education. Despite this, 39% of business leadership say their organization has not evaluated or made updates to its TA program within the past three years.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 113376 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Strategic Education Inc stands at 1.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.49%.

The market cap for STRA stock reached $2.56 billion, with 24.41 million shares outstanding and 23.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 85.96K shares, STRA reached a trading volume of 113376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STRA shares is $120.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Strategic Education Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Strategic Education Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $103, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on STRA stock. On April 30, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for STRA shares from 103 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Strategic Education Inc is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for STRA in the course of the last twelve months was 31.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.57.

Strategic Education Inc [STRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, STRA shares gained by 9.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.32 for Strategic Education Inc [STRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.17, while it was recorded at 103.61 for the last single week of trading, and 84.90 for the last 200 days.

Strategic Education Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.57 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Strategic Education Inc posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Strategic Education Inc go to 18.20%.

The top three institutional holders of STRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in STRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in STRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.