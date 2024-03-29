Kforce Inc. [KFRC] is 4.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kforce Inc. [NASDAQ: KFRC] surged by $0.55 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $70.52. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Kforce Inc. to Attend the Bank of America Information and Business Services Investor Conference.

A link to the webcast and presentation, which is currently scheduled for 9:20am, can be accessed at www.kforce.com under “Events and Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be available for three months following the presentation.

Kforce Inc. stock has also loss -0.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KFRC stock has inclined by 3.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.60% and gained 4.38% year-on date.

The market cap for KFRC stock reached $1.38 billion, with 19.52 million shares outstanding and 18.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 115.82K shares, KFRC reached a trading volume of 115910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kforce Inc. [KFRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KFRC shares is $70.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KFRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Kforce Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Kforce Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kforce Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for KFRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for KFRC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.37.

KFRC stock trade performance evaluation

Kforce Inc. [KFRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, KFRC shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KFRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.82 for Kforce Inc. [KFRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.26, while it was recorded at 69.91 for the last single week of trading, and 64.11 for the last 200 days.

Kforce Inc. [KFRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kforce Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.37 and a Current Ratio set at 2.37.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kforce Inc. [KFRC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kforce Inc. posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.82/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KFRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kforce Inc. go to 15.00%.

Kforce Inc. [KFRC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KFRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KFRC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KFRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.