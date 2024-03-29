Inhibrx Inc [INBX] moved down -0.54: Why It’s Important

Inhibrx Inc [NASDAQ: INBX] closed the trading session at $34.96. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 9:15 AM that Inhibrx Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX) (“Inhibrx” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company with three clinical programs in development and a strong emerging pipeline, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.00 percent and weekly performance of -0.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 75.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 772.65K shares, INBX reached to a volume of 231800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inhibrx Inc [INBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INBX shares is $35.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INBX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Inhibrx Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Inhibrx Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on INBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inhibrx Inc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for INBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 920.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.86.

INBX stock trade performance evaluation

Inhibrx Inc [INBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, INBX shares dropped by -5.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.69 for Inhibrx Inc [INBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.52, while it was recorded at 35.00 for the last single week of trading, and 26.18 for the last 200 days.

Inhibrx Inc [INBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Inhibrx Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.25 and a Current Ratio set at 5.25.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Inhibrx Inc [INBX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inhibrx Inc posted -1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INBX.

Inhibrx Inc [INBX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of INBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in INBX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in INBX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.