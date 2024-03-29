ICF International, Inc [ICFI] Is Currently 1.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ICF International, Inc [NASDAQ: ICFI] closed the trading session at $150.63. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 4:05 PM that ICF Announces Timing of First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.34 percent and weekly performance of 0.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 97.03K shares, ICFI reached to a volume of 114928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ICF International, Inc [ICFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICFI shares is $172.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICFI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for ICF International, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2023, representing the official price target for ICF International, Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICF International, Inc is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICFI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

ICFI stock trade performance evaluation

ICF International, Inc [ICFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, ICFI shares dropped by -1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.82 for ICF International, Inc [ICFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.75, while it was recorded at 149.77 for the last single week of trading, and 132.90 for the last 200 days.

ICF International, Inc [ICFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ICF International, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ICF International, Inc [ICFI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ICF International, Inc posted 1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICF International, Inc go to 10.00%.

ICF International, Inc [ICFI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ICFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of