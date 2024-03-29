Great Ajax Corp [AJX] Is Currently 4.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Great Ajax Corp [NYSE: AJX] gained 4.97% or 0.18 points to close at $3.80 with a heavy trading volume of 116312 shares. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 7:04 PM that Great Ajax Corp. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Highlights.

Interest income of $17.7 million; net interest income of $3.2 million.

The daily chart for AJX points out that the company has recorded -39.20% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 198.98K shares, AJX reached to a volume of 116312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Great Ajax Corp [AJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AJX shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AJX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Great Ajax Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Great Ajax Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on AJX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Great Ajax Corp is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

Trading performance analysis for AJX stock

Great Ajax Corp [AJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, AJX shares dropped by -6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.39 for Great Ajax Corp [AJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.54, while it was recorded at 3.70 for the last single week of trading, and 5.55 for the last 200 days.

Great Ajax Corp [AJX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Great Ajax Corp posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -750.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AJX.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Great Ajax Corp [AJX]

