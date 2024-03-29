GeneDx Holdings Corp [WGS] is 232.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GeneDx Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: WGS] plunged by -$0.33 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $9.13. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 8:30 AM that GeneDx to Present Data at the 2024 American College of Medical Genetics (ACMG) Annual Meeting Demonstrating Clinical Superiority of its Exome, Paving the Way for the Future of Genomics.

One of the GeneDx poster sessions includes data demonstrating the ability of exome sequencing to detect small copy number variants (CNVs) below the reporting threshold of chromosomal microarray (CMA) and the detection of CNVs at nearly 99% concordance with CMA. These findings represent improved data quality from pipeline and platform improvements. Combined with its ability to identify many other types of variants compared to CMA and its nearly three times higher diagnostic yield,1,2,3 these findings demonstrate the clinical superiority of an exome over CMA. These data support the current clinical guidelines recommending exome as a first-tier test and represent GeneDx’s groundbreaking approach to genomic data analysis and interpretation, aimed at eliminating the need for additional tests when ordering exome first.

GeneDx Holdings Corp stock has also loss -0.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WGS stock has inclined by 215.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 163.87% and gained 232.00% year-on date.

The market cap for WGS stock reached $237.84 million, with 25.98 million shares outstanding and 16.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 270.01K shares, WGS reached a trading volume of 116443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WGS shares is $9.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeneDx Holdings Corp is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for WGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.00.

GeneDx Holdings Corp [WGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, WGS shares gained by 17.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 163.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.56 for GeneDx Holdings Corp [WGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.56, while it was recorded at 8.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.70 for the last 200 days.

GeneDx Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.95 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GeneDx Holdings Corp posted -2.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WGS.

