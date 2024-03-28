Zomedica Corp [ZOM] stock Initiated by Dawson James analyst, price target now $6

Zomedica Corp [AMEX: ZOM] closed the trading session at $0.14. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Zomedica to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, will host a conference call and audio-only webcast on Monday, April 1st, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s operational and financial highlights for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s prepared remarks.

Event: Zomedica Corp. Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.07 percent and weekly performance of 8.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, ZOM reached to a volume of 5512496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zomedica Corp [ZOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZOM shares is $0.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZOM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZOM in the course of the last twelve months was 110.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.57.

ZOM stock trade performance evaluation

Zomedica Corp [ZOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.43. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 16.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for Zomedica Corp [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1336, while it was recorded at 0.1382 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1724 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp [ZOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Zomedica Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.57 and a Current Ratio set at 17.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zomedica Corp [ZOM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zomedica Corp posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZOM.

Zomedica Corp [ZOM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.