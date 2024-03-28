why Applovin Corp [APP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $66.44

Applovin Corp [NASDAQ: APP] loss -3.14% on the last trading session, reaching $68.86 price per share at the time. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Wurl Launches BrandDiscovery to Precisely Match Connected TV Ads With the Emotion and Context of Programming in Real Time.

The GenAI-powered solution provides scene-level contextual targeting to help advertisers align the emotional sentiment of their campaign creatives with content closest to the ad break, improving viewer memorability and engagement.

Wurl, a leader in data-driven solutions for CTV, today announced BrandDiscovery – a GenAI-based CTV advertising solution that enables advertisers to align their ads with content in real time. Campaigns targeted with BrandDiscovery allow advertisers to present ads within programming that contextually aligns with their creatives based on emotions, genres, and brand safety – leading to improved brand awareness and purchase intent.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, APP reached a trading volume of 4049418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applovin Corp [APP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $66.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Applovin Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $20 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Applovin Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on APP stock. On May 17, 2023, analysts increased their price target for APP shares from 21 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applovin Corp is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for APP in the course of the last twelve months was 22.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.71.

Trading performance analysis for APP stock

Applovin Corp [APP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, APP shares gained by 13.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 386.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.31 for Applovin Corp [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.29, while it was recorded at 71.14 for the last single week of trading, and 41.00 for the last 200 days.

Applovin Corp [APP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Applovin Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Applovin Corp [APP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applovin Corp posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APP.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Applovin Corp [APP]

The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.