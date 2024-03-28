Wall Street Analyst Initiated Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Alphatec Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ATEC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.91% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.15%. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:01 PM that ATEC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights.

Full year 2023 total revenue grew 37% to $482 million.

Full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA margin improved ~890 basis points.

Over the last 12 months, ATEC stock dropped by -13.32%. The one-year Alphatec Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.82. The average equity rating for ATEC stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.90 billion, with 139.25 million shares outstanding and 95.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, ATEC stock reached a trading volume of 5830180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATEC shares is $23.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Alphatec Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $16 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Alphatec Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while ROTH MKM analysts kept a Buy rating on ATEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphatec Holdings Inc is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

ATEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, ATEC shares dropped by -10.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.23 for Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.89, while it was recorded at 13.55 for the last single week of trading, and 14.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alphatec Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Alphatec Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.99 and a Current Ratio set at 2.86.

ATEC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alphatec Holdings Inc posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -29.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphatec Holdings Inc go to 12.00%.

Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC] Institutonal Ownership Details

