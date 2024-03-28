Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] moved down -1.03: Why It’s Important

Uranium Energy Corp [AMEX: UEC] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $6.70. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Uranium Energy Corp Announces the Appointment of Brent Berg as Senior Vice-President, U.S. Operations.

NYSE American: UEC.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the “Company” or “UEC”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent Berg as its Senior Vice-President, U.S. Operations.

Uranium Energy Corp stock has also loss -0.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UEC stock has declined by -0.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.59% and gained 4.69% year-on date.

The market cap for UEC stock reached $2.71 billion, with 404.14 million shares outstanding and 396.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.20M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 5037920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

UEC stock trade performance evaluation

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.48 for Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.12, while it was recorded at 6.84 for the last single week of trading, and 5.51 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Uranium Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.95 and a Current Ratio set at 6.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uranium Energy Corp posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UEC.

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UEC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UEC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.