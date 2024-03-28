Under Armour Inc [UAA] Revenue clocked in at $5.75 billion, down -17.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Under Armour Inc [NYSE: UAA] closed the trading session at $7.26. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 10:00 AM that MILAYSIA FULWILEY SIGNS WITH CURRY BRAND.

Curry Brand Signs University of South Carolina Guard as its First Collegiate Athlete.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) announced today that it has signed University of South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley to a multi-year NIL (name, image, and likeness) partnership with Curry Brand. As the first collegiate athlete to sign with Curry Brand at an Under Armour school, Fulwiley will wear Curry Brand footwear on the court throughout the remainder of her college career at the University of South Carolina. Off the court, she will be a brand ambassador, expanding the Curry Brand’s reach and commitment to change the game for good across the collegiate and women’s basketball landscape. Fulwiley will also collaborate with the Curry Brand team on player exclusives, highlighting the best of the brand and showcasing her personality and style.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.41 percent and weekly performance of -0.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.17M shares, UAA reached to a volume of 6045706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $9.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $8 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on UAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.38.

UAA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -18.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.84 for Under Armour Inc [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.94, while it was recorded at 7.20 for the last single week of trading, and 7.70 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc [UAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Under Armour Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.38 and a Current Ratio set at 2.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc [UAA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc go to 8.50%.

Under Armour Inc [UAA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UAA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UAA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.