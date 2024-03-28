Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] Stock trading around $43.64 per share: What’s Next?

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: TCOM] slipped around -1.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $43.64 at the close of the session, down -2.26%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2023 Financial Results.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

Key Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, TCOM reached a trading volume of 4462124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $55.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $39 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on TCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.19.

How has TCOM stock performed recently?

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, TCOM shares dropped by -1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.16 for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.24, while it was recorded at 44.53 for the last single week of trading, and 37.23 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Earnings analysis for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 72.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCOM.

Insider trade positions for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]

The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.