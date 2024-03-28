Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] stock Downgrade by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $1.35

Terran Orbital Corp [NYSE: LLAP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.88% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.78%. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Terran Orbital Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Call.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced it will be filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2024 and that it has rescheduled its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call.

The earnings call will be held on April 2, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. E.T.

Over the last 12 months, LLAP stock dropped by -25.00%. The one-year Terran Orbital Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.67. The average equity rating for LLAP stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $245.02 million, with 194.46 million shares outstanding and 144.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, LLAP stock reached a trading volume of 4144149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Terran Orbital Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $1.35, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on LLAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corp is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80.

LLAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.78. With this latest performance, LLAP shares gained by 22.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.95 for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9996, while it was recorded at 1.1520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0793 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Terran Orbital Corp Fundamentals:

Terran Orbital Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

LLAP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Terran Orbital Corp posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corp go to 28.00%.

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LLAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LLAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LLAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.