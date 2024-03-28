Rollins, Inc. [ROL] Is Currently 1.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Rollins, Inc. [NYSE: ROL] jumped around 0.86 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $46.70 at the close of the session, up 1.88%. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Bed bugs on the move: New report names most infested cities across Canada.

Toronto has ranked first on Orkin Canada’s annual “bed buggiest” cities list, joining Paris, France in the global bed bug limelight.

Orkin Canada has released its annual list of the top 25 “bed buggiest” cities in Canada, with Toronto claiming the top spot for the seventh year in a row.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, ROL reached a trading volume of 3864533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rollins, Inc. [ROL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROL shares is $45.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROL stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Rollins, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Rollins, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on ROL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rollins, Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROL in the course of the last twelve months was 45.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

How has ROL stock performed recently?

Rollins, Inc. [ROL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, ROL shares gained by 9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.07 for Rollins, Inc. [ROL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.23, while it was recorded at 46.30 for the last single week of trading, and 41.11 for the last 200 days.

Rollins, Inc. [ROL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Rollins, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Earnings analysis for Rollins, Inc. [ROL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rollins, Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rollins, Inc. go to 12.80%.

Insider trade positions for Rollins, Inc. [ROL]

The top three institutional holders of ROL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ROL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ROL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.