Regions Financial Corp. [RF] Is Currently 3.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Regions Financial Corp. [NYSE: RF] closed the trading session at $20.68. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Regions Bank Names Katie Such as head of Affordable Housing as Rob Chiles Announces Retirement.

Such to build on strong foundation of service established by Chiles during his 15 years of leadership.

Regions Bank on Wednesday announced experienced financial services leader Katie Such has been elevated to serve as head of Regions Affordable Housing. Such succeeds Rob Chiles, who is retiring after 35 years in the financial services industry, including over 15 years with Regions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.71 percent and weekly performance of 4.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.93M shares, RF reached to a volume of 6161321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Regions Financial Corp. [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $21.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $22, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on RF stock. On January 03, 2024, analysts increased their price target for RF shares from 16.50 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corp. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.04.

RF stock trade performance evaluation

Regions Financial Corp. [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.60. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 11.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.59 for Regions Financial Corp. [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.87, while it was recorded at 20.11 for the last single week of trading, and 18.10 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corp. [RF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Regions Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Regions Financial Corp. [RF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regions Financial Corp. posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corp. go to -0.88%.

Regions Financial Corp. [RF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.